Martedì 16 Febbraio 2021 | 14:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VATICAN CITY
Pope updates Vatican legal code

Pope updates Vatican legal code

 
BERGAMO
Factory worker, 71, dies falling from roof

Factory worker, 71, dies falling from roof

 
PAVIA
Remains found in Ticino thought to be of slain trucker

Remains found in Ticino thought to be of slain trucker

 
ROME
Soccer: Lazio charged over COVID protocol - sources

Soccer: Lazio charged over COVID protocol - sources

 
ROME
Draghi names diplomatic advisor

Draghi names diplomatic advisor

 
ROME
COVID: Virus expert says his ward 'invaded' by new variants

COVID: Virus expert says his ward 'invaded' by new variants

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari says long way to go to Ryder Cup

Golf: Molinari says long way to go to Ryder Cup

 
ROME
Italy passes 3 million COVID-vaccine-doses mark

Italy passes 3 million COVID-vaccine-doses mark

 
ROME
45 arrested in 2 'Ndrangheta ops

45 arrested in 2 'Ndrangheta ops

 
ROME
Italian exports down 9.7% in 2020 - ISTAT

Italian exports down 9.7% in 2020 - ISTAT

 
VERCELLI
Girl, 3 1/2, dies after car crash

Girl, 3 1/2, dies after car crash

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Bari, Tangorra scommette su Carrera

Bari, Tangorra scommette su Carrera

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceGiustizia truccata
Da Lecce nuovi guai per l'ex pm Savasta: «Tentò un'estorsione da 350mila euro»

Da Lecce nuovi guai per l'ex pm Savasta: «Tentò un'estorsione da 350mila euro»

 
BariL'emergenza
Bari, tamponi agli «invisibili», iniziativa dei Cobas

Bari, tamponi agli «invisibili», iniziativa dei Cobas

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Orsara di Puglia, tenta di accendere camino con l'alcol e si ustiona: 13enne grave

Orsara, tenta di accendere camino con l'alcol e si ustiona: 13enne grave

 
PotenzaAgricoltura e ambiente
Basilicata, invasi pieni e niente lavori, così l'acqua viene buttata

Basilicata, invasi pieni e niente lavori, così l'acqua viene buttata

 
BatCittà
Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

 
Materanel Materano
Pisticci, aeroporto Mattei: un comitato per rilanciarlo

Pisticci, aeroporto Mattei: un comitato per rilanciarlo

 
TarantoIl caso
Leporano, perseguita il suo avvocato: 77enne ai domiciliari

Leporano, perseguita il suo avvocato: 77enne ai domiciliari

 
BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, si sente male per strada: salvata da un medico e da una farmacista

Fasano, si sente male per strada: salvata da un medico e da una farmacista

 

i più letti

Allarme variante inglese in Puglia, Lopalco: «Paura che prenda il sopravvento»

Allarme variante inglese in Puglia, Lopalco: «Paura che prenda il sopravvento»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 345 nuovi casi su 2971 test (11,6%). Altri 22 decessi, boom di guariti, +1513

Coronavirus, in Puglia 345 nuovi casi su 2971 test (11,6%): 22 morti, boom di guariti +1513. Allarme variante inglese. Calano posti letto occupati in intensiva

Avvistata la pantera nera nel Barese, pattugliamenti cc forestali

Avvistata la pantera nera nel Barese, pattugliamenti cc forestali. Ma i social pullulano di videofake

La scoperta dell'Università di Bari: «Dalla bocca un alert per diagnosticare il Covid»

La scoperta dell'Università di Bari: «Dalla bocca un alert per diagnosticare il Covid»

Cerignola, Alessia e Livia le gemelline scomparse: dieci anni di misteri. L'sos della madre

Cerignola, Alessia e Livia le gemelline scomparse: dieci anni di misteri. L'sos della madre

VATICAN CITY

Pope updates Vatican legal code

Convicts who see error of ways get terms cut

Pope updates Vatican legal code

VATICAN CITY, FEB 16 - Pope Francis on Tuesday updated the Vatican legal code. Francis' motu proprio Recante modifiche in materia di giustizia ("Introducing modifications in the area of justice"), published on Tuesday, provides for reduction of sentences, the possibility of agreeing on a programme of community service and voluntary work, and suspension of trials in cases of legitimate impediment on the part of the defendant, Vatican News reported. The new regulations update the criminal justice system of Vatican state and remodels norms in order to respond to the needs of the times and establishes procedures for penalties aimed at the rehabilitation of offenders. "The exigencies that have emerged, even recently, in the field of criminal justice," Pope Francis writes, "with the consequent repercussions on the activity of those who, in various capacities, are involved, require constant attention to reshape the current substantive and procedural legislation that, in some respects, is affected by guiding principles and functional solutions that are now outdated." For these reasons, the Pope has published three new articles of the law, "continuing the process of the ongoing revision dictated by the changing sensibilities of the times." The first article makes changes to the penal code and establishes a reduction of 45 to 120 days for each year of a restrictive sentence already served for convicted offenders who, during the execution of their sentence, "have behaved in such a way as to presume their repentance and have profitably participated in the programme of treatment and rehabilitation." When the sentence takes effect, the offender shall draw up, in agreement with the judge, "a treatment and rehabilitation programme containing an indication of the specific commitments he will undertake to avoid or mitigate the consequences of the offence, taking into account, to this end, compensation for damage, reparation and restitution." The convicted person may propose "the performance of work in the public interest, or voluntary activities of social importance; as well as conduct aimed at promoting, where possible, mediation with the offended person." Previous legislation did not provide for any of these initiatives. The second article amends the code for penal procedures, maintaining safeguards, while abolishing the so-called "processo in contumacia," [a particular form of trial in absentia] which was still present in the Vatican Code: if the accused did not appear, the trial took place on the basis of the documentation provided, without the admission of testimony for the defence. Now, however, if the defendant refuses to attend the hearing without a legitimate impediment being demonstrated, the normal trial will proceed, with the defendant being represented by his defence counsel. If, on the other hand, the defendant does not appear at the hearing and it is proved that he is unable to appear "due to a legitimate and serious impediment, or if due to insanity he is unable to provide for his defence," the tribunal or the single judge is required to suspend the trial. The third article amends and supplements law CCCLI of the judicial system of the Vatican City State. It stipulates that ordinary magistrates at the time of retirement shall retain "all rights, assistance, welfare and guarantees provided" for Vatican citizens. A paragraph underlines that "the office of the promoter of justice shall exercise autonomously and independently, in the three levels of judgement, the functions of the public prosecutor and the other functions assigned to him by law." Finally, an important amendment concerns the second and third instance of judgment. Until now, in the event of an appeal and then in cassation, the public prosecutor was to be represented by a different magistrate from the one who led the prosecution in the first trial, with an ad hoc appointment for second and third instance trials. Now, instead, two different articles stipulate that in appeal and cassation proceedings, as is already the case in the first instance, the functions of the public prosecutor are to be performed by a magistrate from the office of the promoter of justice, designated by the promoter himself. The panel of judges will obviously remain different. This legislation tends to speed up proceedings, since from now on it will be the same office that sustained the public prosecution in the first instance that will also sustain it in any other levels of judgement. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it