Remains found in Ticino thought to be of slain trucker

PAVIA, FEB 16 - Italian police on Tuesday found human remains in the Ticino River they believe belong to an Italian lorry driver murdered early last month and thrown into the river near Vigevano. Filippo Incarbone, 49, is believed to have been murdered by two men from Vigevano, Michael Mangano, 31, and Gianluca Iacullo, 44. Filippo Incarbone was last seen on December 27 when he went to see his brother at Gambolo' near Pavia. On January 3 he sent a New Year's well-wishing message to his sister-in-law. Since then, there has been no trace of him. Neighbours called police after his dog had been barking non-stop for 24 hours. His disappearance was also covered on the RAI state broadcaster missing persons show Chi l'ha visto? Police said the two men beat Incarbone to death with punches, kicks and a builder's hammer, and then dumped his body in the nearby Ticino River. The murder was said to have been due to money and drugs, police said. Incarbone was said to have been exploited by Carbone because he was "fragile" and easily controlled with drug handouts. Incarbone's brother said he only had infrequent trucking jobs in Milan and was often out of pocket. (ANSA).