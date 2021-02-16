Soccer: Lazio charged over COVID protocol - sources

ROME, FEB 16 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutor has charged Serie A side Lazio, Chairman Claudio Lotito and club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia with breaching the game's COVID-19 protocol before the federation's national court, sources said Tuesday. The Rome club was at the centre of a furore last year in relation to its COVID testing regime. Some players were negative in tests performed by one centre used by the club to obtain the all clear to take part in Serie A matches but positive in COVID tests done at another centre ahead of UEFA Champion League games. (ANSA).