VATICAN CITY
Pope updates Vatican legal code

BERGAMO
Factory worker, 71, dies falling from roof

PAVIA
Remains found in Ticino thought to be of slain trucker

ROME
Soccer: Lazio charged over COVID protocol - sources

ROME
Draghi names diplomatic advisor

ROME
COVID: Virus expert says his ward 'invaded' by new variants

ROME
Golf: Molinari says long way to go to Ryder Cup

ROME
Italy passes 3 million COVID-vaccine-doses mark

ROME
45 arrested in 2 'Ndrangheta ops

ROME
Italian exports down 9.7% in 2020 - ISTAT

VERCELLI
Girl, 3 1/2, dies after car crash

Bari, Tangorra scommette su Carrera

LecceGiustizia truccata
Da Lecce nuovi guai per l'ex pm Savasta: «Tentò un'estorsione da 350mila euro»

BariL'emergenza
Bari, tamponi agli «invisibili», iniziativa dei Cobas

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Orsara di Puglia, tenta di accendere camino con l'alcol e si ustiona: 13enne grave

PotenzaAgricoltura e ambiente
Basilicata, invasi pieni e niente lavori, così l'acqua viene buttata

BatCittà
Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

Materanel Materano
Pisticci, aeroporto Mattei: un comitato per rilanciarlo

TarantoIl caso
Leporano, perseguita il suo avvocato: 77enne ai domiciliari

BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, si sente male per strada: salvata da un medico e da una farmacista

Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo to be rep at G7, G20 summits

ROME, FEB 16 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday named Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo his diplomatic advisor and personal representative/sherpa for the G7 and G20 summits. Mattiolo, 63, has been in the diplomatic service since 1981 and has been a mission chief in Tel Aviv, Ankara and Berlin. Italy holds the presidency of the G20 this year and co-chairs the COP-26 UN Climate Summit with the UK. (ANSA).

