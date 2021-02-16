Draghi names diplomatic advisor

Pope updates Vatican legal code
ROME
16 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 16 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday named Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo his diplomatic advisor and personal representative/sherpa for the G7 and G20 summits. Mattiolo, 63, has been in the diplomatic service since 1981 and has been a mission chief in Tel Aviv, Ankara and Berlin. Italy holds the presidency of the G20 this year and co-chairs the COP-26 UN Climate Summit with the UK. (ANSA).
