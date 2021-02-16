Italian exports down 9.7% in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME, FEB 16 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italian exports dropped by 9.7% in 2020 compared to the previous year. The national statistics agency said that the "rapid recovery" registered after the "collapse" of trade in the lockdown months of March and April could not stop Italian exports suffering their biggest drop since 2009. It said imports were down by 12.8% last year. "In 2020 the trade balance registered a surplus of 63,577 million euros compared to the surplus of 56,116 million euros the year earlier; excluding energy, the surplus was equal to 86,125 million euros compared with a 94,288 million euros surplus in 2019," it said. (ANSA).