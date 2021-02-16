Girl, 3 1/2, dies after car crash

VERCELLI, FEB 16 - A three-and-a-half-year-old girl died in hospital after sustaining critical injuries in a car crash near Vercelli in Piedmont on Monday night, sources said Tuesday. Her six-year-old sister, also injured in the crash, is intubated in intensive care after suffering head and abdominal injuries. The girls' mother and a man who was also in the car were also hurt but are not in danger. The dead girl was pronounced in desperate condition as soon as she arrived at the ER at Turin's Regina Margherita Hospital. She had suffered critical head injuries which led to cardiac arrest. The crash happened on state highway 11 between Borgo d'Ale and Tronzano, in the Vercelli area. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).