100% return to class difficult at moment - head teachers

ROME, FEB 16 - Antonello Giannelli, the president of the Italian national association of head teachers, said Tuesday that he does not think it will be possible to have all of Italy's pupils attending class for 100% of their timetables in the immediate future. Although children attending elementary and middle schools have mostly been able to go the class during the current academic year, high school students have only recently been able to return, after spending much of the year having lessons via distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the high-school students are only physically in school for 50-75% of their timetables, with the rest of the classes given via distance learning. "Returning to class 100% is definitely the aim, but the problem is whether this is possible, especially with the British variant (of COVID-19), which seems more aggressive in terms of contagion," Giannelli told Sky television. "It is difficult to contemplate returning 100% at the moment, although that is certainly the long-term aim. "Next year we should have the whole school population in class, which is why we have asked for an acceleration in the vaccination campaign for schools. "The (COVID) variants are spreading in the population so it is necessary to be careful". (ANSA).