Health cops find issues at 1 in 4 out-of-hours surgeries

Rows between parties create headaches for Draghi

League Senator cleared of defaming gay group on appeal

COVID: 7,351 new cases, 258 more victims

COVID: Lazio to start vaccinating school staff Monday

Conte says believes in PD-LeU prospect

Health ministry advisor Ricciardi calls for new lockdown (2)

Close coop important says Merkel to Draghi

Draghi real European says Scholz

Skiing: Brignone disappoints in combined

Golf: Berger wins AT&T, Molinari 59th

Bari calcio, Carrera ritrova Cianci per il Monopoli

Copertino, anziano dimesso dall'ospedale va a casa e muore: c'è l'inchiesta

Basilicata, invasi pieni e niente lavori, così l'acqua viene buttata

Bari, in casa ha 1,5kg di hashish, ketamina e marijuana: arrestato in flagrante

Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

Pisticci, aeroporto Mattei: un comitato per rilanciarlo

Leporano, perseguita il suo avvocato: 77enne ai domiciliari

Rodi Garganico, «Roccamare» sarà abbattuto

Fasano, si sente male per strada: salvata da un medico e da una farmacista

Allarme variante inglese in Puglia, Lopalco: «Paura che prenda il sopravvento»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 345 nuovi casi su 2971 test (11,6%). Altri 22 decessi, boom di guariti, +1513

Avvistata la pantera nera nel Barese, pattugliamenti cc forestali

La scoperta dell'Università di Bari: «Dalla bocca un alert per diagnosticare il Covid»

Cerignola, Alessia e Livia le gemelline scomparse: dieci anni di misteri. L'sos della madre

Health cops find issues at 1 in 4 out-of-hours surgeries

19 officials cited after 390 inspections

ROME, FEB 16 - The Carabinieri's NAS health police unit said Tuesday that it had found non-compliance with the law at over one in four of the 390 out-of-hours medical surgeries it checked in a round of recent inspections. The offences included the presence of out-of-date medicines, the use of facilities that were unfit for medical examinations, the failure to respect COVID-19 prevention regulations and health-and-safety violations. The inspections led to 19 people being reported to criminal prosecutors while another 85 were reported to the regional health or administrative authorities. (ANSA).

