Health cops find issues at 1 in 4 out-of-hours surgeries
ROME
16 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 16 - The Carabinieri's NAS health police unit said Tuesday that it had found non-compliance with the law at over one in four of the 390 out-of-hours medical surgeries it checked in a round of recent inspections. The offences included the presence of out-of-date medicines, the use of facilities that were unfit for medical examinations, the failure to respect COVID-19 prevention regulations and health-and-safety violations. The inspections led to 19 people being reported to criminal prosecutors while another 85 were reported to the regional health or administrative authorities. (ANSA).
