ROME
Health cops find issues at 1 in 4 out-of-hours surgeries

ROME
Rows between parties create headaches for Draghi

PERUGIA
League Senator cleared of defaming gay group on appeal

ROME
COVID: 7,351 new cases, 258 more victims

ROME
COVID: Lazio to start vaccinating school staff Monday

ROME
Conte says believes in PD-LeU prospect

ROME
Health ministry advisor Ricciardi calls for new lockdown (2)

BERLIN
Close coop important says Merkel to Draghi

BRUSSELS
Draghi real European says Scholz

CORTINA
Skiing: Brignone disappoints in combined

ROME
Golf: Berger wins AT&T, Molinari 59th

Serie C
Bari calcio, Carrera ritrova Cianci per il Monopoli

Leccenel Salento
Copertino, anziano dimesso dall'ospedale va a casa e muore: c'è l'inchiesta

PotenzaAgricoltura e ambiente
Basilicata, invasi pieni e niente lavori, così l'acqua viene buttata

BariA San Girolamo
Bari, in casa ha 1,5kg di hashish, ketamina e marijuana: arrestato in flagrante

BatCittà
Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

Materanel Materano
Pisticci, aeroporto Mattei: un comitato per rilanciarlo

TarantoIl caso
Leporano, perseguita il suo avvocato: 77enne ai domiciliari

Foggianel foggiano
Rodi Garganico, «Roccamare» sarà abbattuto

BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, si sente male per strada: salvata da un medico e da una farmacista

Allarme variante inglese in Puglia, Lopalco: «Paura che prenda il sopravvento»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 345 nuovi casi su 2971 test (11,6%). Altri 22 decessi, boom di guariti, +1513

Avvistata la pantera nera nel Barese, pattugliamenti cc forestali

La scoperta dell'Università di Bari: «Dalla bocca un alert per diagnosticare il Covid»

Cerignola, Alessia e Livia le gemelline scomparse: dieci anni di misteri. L'sos della madre

ROME

Rows between parties create headaches for Draghi

New premier prepares speeches for confidence votes in parliament

ROME, FEB 16 - New Premier Mario Draghi is already facing problems linked to rows between the broad range of parties supporting his government as he prepares his speeches for this week's confidence votes in parliament. Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia, a member of Matteo Salvini's League party, blasted Health Minister Roberto Speranza's decision to force Italy's ski slopes must stay closed until March 5 due to COVID-19 just hours before they were set to reopen on Monday. Garavaglia said Speranza, a member of the left-wing LeU group, has shown a "lack of respect" for the people working in the ski tourism sector. There are also big differences between the League and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which are making it difficult to settle the nomination of the various undersecretaries and deputy ministers who will be in the government, sources said. Salvini met PD leader Nicola Zingaretti for talks late on Monday. "It is necessary to lay down the battle axe and work," said Salvini. There is also the problem of rifts within parties, something which affects the 5-Star Movement (M5S) in particular. Many within the anti-establishment movement are unhappy about supporting a government led by a technocrat like Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank (ECB), even though the move was ratified by a vote of M5S members last week. There is speculation that around 20 M5S lawmakers could vote against in this week's confidence votes on the new government, in the Senate on Wednesday and in the Lower House on Thursday. An online petition of M5S activists, including two M5S lawmakers, called for a new vote of members to be held on whether to back Draghi's executive. "I understand the unease," said House Speaker and M5S bigwig Roberto Fico. "But it is necessary to change perspective". (ANSA).

