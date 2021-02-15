COVID: Lazio to start vaccinating school staff Monday

League Senator cleared of defaming gay group on appeal
ROME
15 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 15 - Lazio will start vaccinating school and university staff under the age of 55 against COVID-19 next Monday, health councillor Alessio D'Amato said Monday. The central region, around Rome, has already started giving the over-80s in the general population the COVID jab. D'Amato said online reservations for the jab for all school and university staff, both private and public, in the 45-55 age bracket, would begin on Thursday and the vaccinations would start on Monday. (ANSA).
