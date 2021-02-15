Conte says believes in PD-LeU prospect

ROME, FEB 15 - Ex-premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday the alliance between the centre-left Democratic Party and the smaller leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party was a "perspective in which I believe a lot" and said he would "continue to give my contribution in the ways we will decide together". Interviewed by Il Fatto Quotidiano daily on whether he would be the linchpin of an alliance for sustainable development, Conte said the PD-LeU alliance had already produced results and others were on the way. Others still, he said, "must be elaborated and realised". Conte's centre-left government led by the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) recently collapsed leading to the new national-unity government led by ex-ECB chief Mario Draghi. (ANSA).