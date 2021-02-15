Close coop important says Merkel to Draghi

BERLIN, FEB 15 - Close cooperation between Italy and Germany is important on both bilateral and European levels, Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote in a message of congratulations to new Italian Premier Mario Draghi Monday, according to her spokesman Steffen Seibert. "You have been appointed at a time when close international cooperation, marked by trust, is important both on the bilateral level and in Europe", the message read out by Seibert said. "As a convinced European you have already worked with success in the past for the unity and stability of Europe," said the chancellor, hoping to continue to cooperate and further deepen the close partnership between Italy and Germany. (ANSA).