ROME
Conte says believes in PD-LeU prospect

ROME
Health ministry advisor Ricciardi calls for new lockdown (2)

BERLIN
Close coop important says Merkel to Draghi

BRUSSELS
Draghi real European says Scholz

CORTINA
Skiing: Brignone disappoints in combined

ROME
Golf: Berger wins AT&T, Molinari 59th

ROME
Far-right militant Bellini indicted over Bologna bombing

NEW YORK
Better prospects of using EU funds with Draghi - Moody's

CORTINA
Skiing: Brignone disappoints in combined

ROME

COVID: boost measures on variants says CTS

 
VATICAN CITY
Stay close to suffering, spec kids tweets pope

BrindisiIl virus
Focolaio a Fasano, seconda vittima di Covid 19 in casa di riposo

BariBoom
Bari primo weekend di zona gialla, pienone nei ristoranti ma ha aperto solo la metà

FoggiaIl giallo
Cerignola, Alessia e Livia le gemelline scomparse: dieci anni di misteri. L'sos della madre

Tarantoa Taranto
Ex Ilva, appello Confindustria: «Evitare spegnimento area a caldo»

Potenzain basilicata
Autotreno perde carico sulla Basentana: lunghe code e traffico

LecceNel Salento
Gallipoli, ragazzini che si lanciano contro le auto in corsa: nuova follia social?

BatPuglia
Asl Bat, l’appalto Cup finisce alla Corte dei Conti

Avvistata la pantera nera nel Barese, pattugliamenti cc forestali

Coronavirus in Puglia 732 positivi su oltre 7mila tamponi: 17 i morti. Calano i ricoveri

Fasano, 43 contagiati in una Rsa: avevano ricevuto già tutti il vaccino

Puglia, scoppia il caso degli operatori no-vax. La Regione: vanno trasferiti in reparti non a rischio

Bari, da La Vela 2 a Palese al Lido della polizia di Torre a Mare: così rinasceranno i locali dismessi sulla costa

BRUSSELS

Draghi real European says Scholz

Ex ECB head 'embodies smart policies' says German finance min

Draghi real European says Scholz

BRUSSELS, FEB 15 - Maro Draghi is a real European and embodies wise policies, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on the margins of a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels on Monday. Asked for his opinion on the new Italian premier, Scholz said the ex-ECB chief "represents very smart policies and he is a true European. "Italy has once more chosen a pro-European government, and that is an excellent sign," he said. "Italy is one of the countries that are benefitting the most from Euroepan solidarity and decisions taken in Europe" to tackle the COVID crisis, said Scholz, referring to the 209 billion euros Rome is set to get in EU recovery funds, pending approval of its spending plans. He said Draghi, who is credited with saving the eurozone with his famed 'whatever it takes' vow as central bank chief, "is certainly a very pro-European government leader". (ANSA).

