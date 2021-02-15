Draghi real European says Scholz

BRUSSELS, FEB 15 - Maro Draghi is a real European and embodies wise policies, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on the margins of a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels on Monday. Asked for his opinion on the new Italian premier, Scholz said the ex-ECB chief "represents very smart policies and he is a true European. "Italy has once more chosen a pro-European government, and that is an excellent sign," he said. "Italy is one of the countries that are benefitting the most from Euroepan solidarity and decisions taken in Europe" to tackle the COVID crisis, said Scholz, referring to the 209 billion euros Rome is set to get in EU recovery funds, pending approval of its spending plans. He said Draghi, who is credited with saving the eurozone with his famed 'whatever it takes' vow as central bank chief, "is certainly a very pro-European government leader". (ANSA).