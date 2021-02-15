Skiing: Brignone disappoints in combined
CORTINA
15 Febbraio 2021
CORTINA, FEB 15 - Italy's Federica Brignone disappointed in the combined at the Cortina worlds Monday after skiing out at the third gate in the slalom having posted the best super-G time. Italy's gold medal hopes were pinned on Brignone after Olympic downhill champ and season dominator Sofia Goggia was KO'd by a knee injury ahead of the event on home snow. Brignone led the super-G standings ahead of compatriot Elena Curtoni and American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin. But she slid too far into a lefthand turn and crashed into the third slalom gate. Schiffrin ended up adding another gold to her tally of six world titles, two Olympic golds, three World Cup trophies and 68 WC wins. All at just 25 years of age. Slovakia's Petra Vlhova got the silver and reigning Olympic champ Michelle Gisin of Switzerland the bronze. (ANSA).
