Skiing: Brignone disappoints in combined

CORTINA, FEB 15 - Italy's Federica Brignone disappointed in the combined at the Cortina worlds Monday after skiing out at the third gate in the slalom having posted the best super-G time. Italy's gold medal hopes were pinned on Brignone after Olympic downhill champ and season dominator Sofia Goggia was KO'd by a knee injury ahead of the event on home snow. Brignone led the super-G standings ahead of compatriot Elena Curtoni and American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin. But she slid too far into a lefthand turn and crashed into the third slalom gate. (ANSA).