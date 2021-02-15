COVID: boost measures on variants says CTS

ROME, FEB 15 - The Italian government's CTS technical and scientific COVID committee on Monday called for measures to curb the spread of COVID variants. It called for moves similar to those taken by other European counties to "contain and slow" the spread of the variant strains of the virus. The CTS urged "rigorous compliance, reinforcement and increase of risk mitigation measures both at a national level and in specific local environments". The European Commission on Monday called for an accelerated approval of moves against COVID variants. Three main variants are currently threatening the success of the COVID fight. They are the British, South African and Brazilian strains. The British one is set to become the dominant variant, health officials say. (ANSA).