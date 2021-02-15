America's Cup: 4-0-up Luna Rossa vow to stay focused

ROME, FEB 15 - Luna Rossa Helmsman Francesco Bruni said Monday that the Italian team must stay focused after taking a 4-0 lead over INEOS TEAM UK in the Prada Cup, the competition that decides who will take on Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup. "You need seven victories to win the Prada Cup and we are up to four," Bruni told RAI radio. "We must stay focused and not think about the points too much. "We have to remain concentrated and race with focus until the end. "There is not much difference between the boats and the the team that races best will win". Racing has been suspected after Auckland went into a 72-hour COVUD-19 lockdown and it has not yet been decide when competition will resume. (ANSA).