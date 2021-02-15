Stay close to suffering, spec kids tweets pope

Skiing: Brignone disappoints in combined
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Avvistata la pantera nera nel Barese, pattugliamenti cc forestali. Ma i social pullulano di videofake
Coronavirus in Puglia, 732 positivi su oltre 7mila tamponi: 17 i morti (10,06%). Calano i ricoveri. Vaccinati in 68mila
Puglia, scoppia il caso degli operatori no-vax. La Regione: vanno trasferiti in reparti non a rischio
VATICAN CITY
15 Febbraio 2021
VATICAN CITY, FEB 15 - Pope Francis tweeted Monday, international day against child cancer, "may the Lord inspire everyone to be close to those who suffer, especially the little ones, and put the weak first. I entrust to the Virgin Mary the doctors and all sick children, so that with her mother's affection she may watch over them". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su