CORTINA
Skiing: Brignone disappoints in combined

ROME
Golf: Berger wins AT&T, Molinari 59th

ROME
Far-right militant Bellini indicted over Bologna bombing

NEW YORK
Better prospects of using EU funds with Draghi - Moody's

CORTINA
Skiing: Brignone disappoints in combined

ROME

COVID: boost measures on variants says CTS

 
VATICAN CITY
Stay close to suffering, spec kids tweets pope

ROME
America's Cup: 4-0-up Luna Rossa vow to stay focused

NAPLES
Migrant farm hand dies in shanty town fire

ROME
Bad weather sweeps Italy

ROME
Sophia Loren gets LA Italia Legend Award

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, un guaio dietro l’altro l’Avellino al secondo posto

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoa Taranto
Ex Ilva, appello Confindustria: «Evitare spegnimento area a caldo»

Potenzain basilicata
Autotreno perde carico sulla Basentana: lunghe code e traffico

LecceNel Salento
Gallipoli, ragazzini che si lanciano contro le auto in corsa: nuova follia social?

Bariin Fiera
Bari, via al maxi-concorso infermieri: 17mila candidati

FoggiaLa tragedia
Foggia, 17enne muore dopo 4 mesi dal ricovero: era stata investita

BatPuglia
Asl Bat, l’appalto Cup finisce alla Corte dei Conti

PhotoNewsLa festa
San Valentino imbiancato a Matera: baci tra i Sassi sotto i fiocchi di neve

BrindisiIl caso
Mesagne, baby gang scippa un'anziana che finisce in ospedale: denunciati

NAPLES

Migrant farm hand dies in shanty town fire

Hamed victim of gangmasters, indifference says aid group

NAPLES, FEB 15 - A 50-year-old Tunisian-born farm hand died in a fire in a shanty-town near Caserta north of Naples at the weekend. "Hamed knew seven languages and had been in Italy for around 30 years, a country he thought was hospitable but which he discovered was totally indifferent to his destiny and that of so many others," said the migrant farm labourer aid group Don Diana. "Hamed died of hardship and cold, worn out by exploitation. "Alone, without another hand to hold. "We are all guilty of his death", said the association's coordinator Salvatore Cuoci, after visiting the scene of the fire with Ivorian farm trade union leader Aboubakar Soumahoro, who has been fighting for years against gangmasterism. Hamed died at Lusciano, in the middle of the Land of Fires area of toxic waste dumps burned by the local Camorra mafia, which also has extensive farming land. Gangmasters drive the immigrant labour force all day for starvation wages. (ANSA).

