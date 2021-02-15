Migrant farm hand dies in shanty town fire

NAPLES, FEB 15 - A 50-year-old Tunisian-born farm hand died in a fire in a shanty-town near Caserta north of Naples at the weekend. "Hamed knew seven languages and had been in Italy for around 30 years, a country he thought was hospitable but which he discovered was totally indifferent to his destiny and that of so many others," said the migrant farm labourer aid group Don Diana. "Hamed died of hardship and cold, worn out by exploitation. "Alone, without another hand to hold. "We are all guilty of his death", said the association's coordinator Salvatore Cuoci, after visiting the scene of the fire with Ivorian farm trade union leader Aboubakar Soumahoro, who has been fighting for years against gangmasterism. Hamed died at Lusciano, in the middle of the Land of Fires area of toxic waste dumps burned by the local Camorra mafia, which also has extensive farming land. Gangmasters drive the immigrant labour force all day for starvation wages. (ANSA).