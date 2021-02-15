Bad weather sweeps Italy

ROME, FEB 15 - Snow and icy winds continued to whip Italy on Monday after one man was killed and a dozen injured in a pile-up caused by ice on a motorway near Turin at the weekend. The wintry weather has been brought by a Siberian cold front. Snow ploughs went into operation in the Palermo area Monday after heavy snowfalls blocked roads. It was also snowing in Calabria and temperatures of -13 degrees were recorded in the Sila mountainous area. A lorry overturned in icy conditions in Sardinia but the driver was unhurt. The big chill also continued in the north and the mercury fell as low as -26 in Cortina, site of the current skiing world championships. Schools were closed in the Caserta area north of Naples because of snow. The Aeolian Islands were cut off due to heavy seas and snow also fell on them. (ANSA).