COVID: Rome 'movida' sites shut down after gatherings

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Avvistata la pantera nera nel Barese, pattugliamenti cc forestali. Ma i social pullulano di videofake
Coronavirus in Puglia, 732 positivi su oltre 7mila tamponi: 17 i morti (10,06%). Calano i ricoveri. Vaccinati in 68mila
Puglia, scoppia il caso degli operatori no-vax. La Regione: vanno trasferiti in reparti non a rischio
Bari, da La Vela 2 a Palese al Lido della polizia di Torre a Mare: così rinasceranno i locali dismessi sulla costa
ROME
15 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 15 - Police have closed down the sites of 'movida' youth street nightlife after excessive social gatherings for St Valentine's Day in Rome. At the weekend police fined some 40 people and shut down the historic piazzas and other gathering points for the movida. These included Rione Monti, the Historic Centre, the Tridente area, Trastevere, Pigneto, Ponte Milvio and Piazza Bologna. Several bars were fined for serving alcohol after the six p.m. curfew. A young man was cited for threatening a public officer after being found without a facemask in the San Lorenzo area. Meanwhile in Rimini some 29 people were fined for breaching COVID rules in the Romagna Riviera hotspot's movida zones. Several hotbeds of social gathering were also shut down there. The closures are temporary. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su