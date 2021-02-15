COVID: Rome 'movida' sites shut down after gatherings

ROME, FEB 15 - Police have closed down the sites of 'movida' youth street nightlife after excessive social gatherings for St Valentine's Day in Rome. At the weekend police fined some 40 people and shut down the historic piazzas and other gathering points for the movida. These included Rione Monti, the Historic Centre, the Tridente area, Trastevere, Pigneto, Ponte Milvio and Piazza Bologna. Several bars were fined for serving alcohol after the six p.m. curfew. A young man was cited for threatening a public officer after being found without a facemask in the San Lorenzo area. Meanwhile in Rimini some 29 people were fined for breaching COVID rules in the Romagna Riviera hotspot's movida zones. Several hotbeds of social gathering were also shut down there. The closures are temporary. (ANSA).