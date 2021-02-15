Will work with Draghi on reforms says Gentiloni

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
BRUSSELS
15 Febbraio 2021
BRUSSELS, FEB 15 - The European Union will work with Mario Draghi's new Italian government on overcoming longstanding drags on growth with structural reforms to stifling red tape and a snail-paced civil justice system as well as injecting more competition into the Italian economy, Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told Bloomberg TV Monday. "I am confident that we will work together with the new government above all on reforms regarding civil service bureaucracy, delays in civil justice and competition rules," Gentiloni said. He described these three areas as "bottlenecks which have slowed Italian growth in the last few years". Gentiloni said ex-ECB chief Draghi's appointment was "excellent news not only for Italy but also for the European Union". He said Draghi would manage the EU COVID recovery funds Italy is set to get - over 200 billion euros - "with all his experience and leadership". Many pro-Europeans are hoping euro saviour Draghi will not only rescue the Italian economy but also boost European prospects for greater financial and fiscal unity. (ANSA).
