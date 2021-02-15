US congratulates new Italian govt

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
WASHINGTON
15 Febbraio 2021
WASHINGTON, FEB 15 - The United States on Sunday night congratulated the new Italian government of former European central banker Mario Draghi saying it was confident they could work together on many global challenges, a State Department spokesman told ANSA. "The United States has a long and historic relationship with Italy," the spokesman said. "We congratulate the new Italian government and look forward to continue cooperation to boost our results and tackle the numerous challenges facing us as a global community". A few hours earlier US President Joe Biden tweeted his congratulations to Draghi saying he hoped for a "close collaboration" on addressing global challenges, from COVID-19 to climate change. Draghi's government was sworn in at the weekend and will face two confidence votes on Wednesday and Thursday in the Italian parliament. Draghi is credited with saving the euro with his famed 'whatever it takes' stance. (ANSA).
