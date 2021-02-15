Soccer: Unstoppable Lukaku puts Inter on top
ROME
15 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 15 - Inter are top of the Serie A standings after Romelu Lukaku spearheaded Antonio Conte's men to a 3-1 win over Lazio at the San Siro on Sunday with a storming display. The Belgium forward scored twice and set up the third for Lautaro Martinez to earn his side a victory that enabled them to leapfrog AC Milan, who lost 2-0 at Spezia. Inter have 50 pints from 22 games, one more than their city rivals. AS Roma regained third place by thumping Udinese 3-0 at home. Champions Juventus dropped to fourth after losing 1-0 at Napoli. Roma have 43 points while Juve have 42 and a game in hand. (ANSA).
