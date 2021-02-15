Lunedì 15 Febbraio 2021 | 11:43

ROME
Soccer: Unstoppable Lukaku puts Inter on top

ROME
Bourse up as Draghi govt gets down to work

ROME
Outrage after reopening of ski slopes postponed

ROME
Draghi government sworn in

ROME
Factbox: Draghi's cabinet

ROME
Draghi wraps up govt, presents his ministers

ROME
Draghi's cabinet

ROME
COVID: 13,908 new cases, 316 deaths

ROME
COVID: Abruzzo, Liguria, Tuscany, Trento turn orange

ROME
Draghi set to meet president

ROME
Ban on travel between regions extended to Feb 25

Serie C
Bari, un guaio dietro l’altro l’Avellino al secondo posto

Bariin Fiera
Bari, via al maxi-concorso infermieri: 17mila candidati

Leccedopo la nomina
«Il ministro Cingolani un faro per UniSalento»

FoggiaLa tragedia
Foggia, 17enne muore dopo 4 mesi dal ricovero: era stata investita

PotenzaL'incidente
Potenza, auto impatta contro guard rail e si ribalta: 2 feriti

TarantoGrande freddo
Neve e ghiaccio anche nel Tarantino: chiuse le scuole a Martina Franca

BatPuglia
Asl Bat, l’appalto Cup finisce alla Corte dei Conti

PhotoNewsLa festa
San Valentino imbiancato a Matera: baci tra i Sassi sotto i fiocchi di neve

BrindisiIl caso
Mesagne, baby gang scippa un'anziana che finisce in ospedale: denunciati

Avvistata la pantera nera nel Barese, pattugliamenti cc forestali

Coronavirus in Puglia 732 positivi su oltre 7mila tamponi: 17 i morti. Calano i ricoveri

Puglia, scoppia il caso degli operatori no-vax. La Regione: vanno trasferiti in reparti non a rischio

Bari, da La Vela 2 a Palese al Lido della polizia di Torre a Mare: così rinasceranno i locali dismessi sulla costa

Fasano, 43 contagiati in una Rsa: avevano ricevuto già tutti il vaccino

ROME

Outrage after reopening of ski slopes postponed

Ban on ski facilities extended till March 5 at last minute

ROME, FEB 15 - Several governors have expressed outrage after Health Minister Roberto Spezanza extended a ban on the reopening of Italy's ski facilities until March 5, just hours before the slopes were set to welcome back skiing enthusiasts in many parts of the country. The minister made the decision after the CTS panel of experts advising the government on its policy to handle the COVID-19 pandemic warned against reopening the pistes, amid concern about the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. Spezanza, who was also health minister in ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's government and has kept his post in Premier Mario Draghi's new executive, has promised that the businesses affected by the move will get fresh aid. A ban on ski slopes doing business had been set to elapse on Monday in regions that are considered moderate-COVID-risk yellow zones. Conte's government came under fire on several occasions for imposed new COVID-linked restrictions at extremely short notice. "There is anger," said Stefano Bonaccini, the centre-left Governor of Emilia-Romagna and the president of Italy's conference of regions. "I hope it's the last time. It's no longer tolerable. "When you find out just a few hours before, it adds insult to injury. "It's unacceptable". (ANSA).

