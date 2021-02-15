Outrage after reopening of ski slopes postponed

ROME, FEB 15 - Several governors have expressed outrage after Health Minister Roberto Spezanza extended a ban on the reopening of Italy's ski facilities until March 5, just hours before the slopes were set to welcome back skiing enthusiasts in many parts of the country. The minister made the decision after the CTS panel of experts advising the government on its policy to handle the COVID-19 pandemic warned against reopening the pistes, amid concern about the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. Spezanza, who was also health minister in ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's government and has kept his post in Premier Mario Draghi's new executive, has promised that the businesses affected by the move will get fresh aid. A ban on ski slopes doing business had been set to elapse on Monday in regions that are considered moderate-COVID-risk yellow zones. Conte's government came under fire on several occasions for imposed new COVID-linked restrictions at extremely short notice. "There is anger," said Stefano Bonaccini, the centre-left Governor of Emilia-Romagna and the president of Italy's conference of regions. "I hope it's the last time. It's no longer tolerable. "When you find out just a few hours before, it adds insult to injury. "It's unacceptable". (ANSA).