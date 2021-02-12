Factbox: Draghi's cabinet

Sabato 13 Febbraio 2021 | 00:01

New government features eight women

ROME, FEB 12 - Incoming Premier Mario Draghi's new cabinet has 23 members, including eight women ministers. It also has eight non-political experts, while the rest of the cabinet is made up of figures from the wide range of parties across the political spectrum that are supporting the government. Seven of the ministers held the same positions in outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's government. Here is a list of the cabinet members. Foreign Minister - Luigi Di Maio (5-Star Movement (M5S), held same position in last government). Daniele Franco - Economy (technocrat, Director General of the Bank of Italy). Interior - Luciana Lamorgese (technocrat, held same position in last government). Justice - Marta Cartabia (technocrat, the first woman president of Italy's Constitutional Court). Defence - Lorenzo Guerini (Democratic Party (PD) held same position in last government). Industry - Giancarlo Giorgetti (League, former cabinet secretary). Agriculture - Stefano Patuanelli (M5S, industry minister in last government). Environment and Ecological Transition - Roberto Cingolani (technocrat). Infrastructure and Transport - Roberto Giovannini (technocrat). Education - Patrizio Bianchi (technocrat). University - Cristina Messa (technocrat). Labour - Andrea Orlando (PD, former justice and environment minister). Culture - Dario Franceschini (PD, held same position in last government). Health - Roberto Speranza (LeU, held same position in last government). Relations with Parliament - Federico D'Incà (M5S, held same position in last government). Technological Innovation - Vittorio Colao (technocrat). Civil Service - Renato Brunetta (Forza Italia (FI) held same position under Silvio Berlusconi between 2008 and 2011). Regional Affairs - Maria Stella Gelmini (FI, former education minister). South - Mara Carfagna (FI, former equal opportunities minister). Equal Opportunities - Elena Bonetti (Italia Viva, held same position in last government). Disability - Erika Stefani (League, former regional affairs minister). Youth Policies - Fabiana Dadone (M5S, former civil service minister). Tourism - Massimo Garavaglia (League). Cabinet Secretary - Roberto Garofoli (technocrat). (ANSA).

