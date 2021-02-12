Venerdì 12 Febbraio 2021 | 19:05

ROME

COVID: 13,908 new cases, 316 deaths

Ratio of positive cases to total no. of tests down to 4.5%

COVID: 13,908 new cases, 316 deaths

ROME, FEB 12 - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 13,908 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 316 coronavirus sufferers had died in that time. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 93,045. The ministry said 305,619 coronavirus tests had been done in the last 24 hours, up from 292,533 on Thursday. It said the ratio of positive cases with respect to the overall total of tests was 4.5%, down from 5.1% on Thursday. (ANSA).

