COVID: Abruzzo, Liguria, Tuscany, Trento turn orange

ROME, FEB 12 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday signed an order making Abruzzo, Liguria, Tuscany and the province of Trento COVID-19 "orange zone" as of Sunday, sources said. They join Umbria and the autonomous province of Bolzano in the second-highest level of Italy's tiered system of coronavirus restrictions. In medium-high-risk orange zones, shops can do business but bars and restaurants can only provide takeaway services. In moderate-risk yellow zones, bars and restaurants can serve customers until 6pm. Abruzzo Governor Marco Marsilio, meanwhile, is set to sign an order making the provinces of Chieti and Pescara red zones because of an upswing in COVID cases. In high-risk red zones, all non-essential shops are closed. (ANSA).