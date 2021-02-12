Draghi set to meet president

ROME, FEB 12 - Premier-designate Mario Draghi is meeting President Sergio Mattarella at 19:00 on Friday and he is expected to tell the head of State he has dropped his "reservation" about accepting his government-formation mandate and hand him a list of proposed ministers. Mattarella gave Draghi a mandate to form a government last week after outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive collapsed. Mattarella called on all the parties in parliament to get behind a government led by a non-political figure to avoid having to have snap elections in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Italy holding the presidency of the G20 this year and co-chairing the COP-26 UN Climate Summit with the UK. Italy must also finalize its plan on how to use over 200 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans it is set to get from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. All the parties in parliament, except for the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) group, have agreed to back a Draghi administration. This means no one party will be able to bring down Draghi's government on its own. The new government could be sworn in on Saturday and face confidence votes in parliament next week. (ANSA).