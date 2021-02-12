Ban on travel between regions extended to Feb 25

ROME, FEB 12 - Outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet met on Friday to extend a ban on travel between Italy's regions, part of the measures to prevent COVID-19 contagion, to February 25. The ban had set to expire on February 15. The governors of Italy's regions had called for the measure to be extended on Thursday. The ban does not apply to travel for work or health reasons or other situations of necessity. (ANSA).