Ban on travel between regions extended to Feb 25
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia in zona gialla, ma ricoveri oltre tetto 40% e Intensive al limite (29%).
In salita contagi (1.248) e 33 morti. «Miracolo» guariti: 4mila in un giorno
Puglia, prenotazioni vaccini: è falsa partenza, sito ko, Cup intasato e farmacie a singhiozzo. Regione: «Boom di richieste: oltre 22mila»
ROME
12 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 12 - Outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet met on Friday to extend a ban on travel between Italy's regions, part of the measures to prevent COVID-19 contagion, to February 25. The ban had set to expire on February 15. The governors of Italy's regions had called for the measure to be extended on Thursday. The ban does not apply to travel for work or health reasons or other situations of necessity. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su