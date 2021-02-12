COVID: Almost 1 in 5 of new cases are British variant

ROME, FEB 12 - The new, more contagious British variant of COVID-19 currently accounts for almost one in five of the new cases of the coronavirus in Italy, 17.8%, according to the preliminary results of a 'flash survey' by the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) along with regional laboratories. That compares to a prevalence of 20-25% in France and 30% in Germany. It said the variant is likely to become the prevalent form of COVID in the coming months. It stressed that the COVID vaccines "remain effective against the mutated virus". (ANSA).