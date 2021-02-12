Volunteers who died transporting animals to be remembered

ROME, FEB 12 - Memorials will be held throughout Italy Saturday for two animal rights workers who died in a deadly pile up on Italy's North-South A14 highway in the early hours February 7. Elisabetta Barbieri (62) and Federico Tonin (46), volunteers for Italy's National Animal Protection Agency (ENPA), were transporting 50 dogs and 10 cats to adoptive homes in northern Italy when the accident occurred. Many of the dogs and cats were thrown out or ran from the van onto the highway when two 18-wheeler trucks struck volunteers' trailer. All of the animals were later rescued, with the exception of a German Shephard puppy who died on impact. "This accident is a tragedy that would never have happened in a civilized country. Not only because in a civilized country there are no stray dogs, but in Italy, there is the need for increasingly frequent transfers from South to North. A testimony of a country whose animal welfare is split in two... due to negligence, incapacity and (often) corruption," writes Ermanno Giudici from ENPA. Tonin was undertaking his first cross-country transport, while Barbieri was an experienced volunteer, rescuing and transporting animals for over 20 years. Commemorations will be held in Busto Arsizio's piazza Santa Maria and on the grounds near Bari's San Nicola stadium Saturday, February 13, at 5 pm, as well as in other cities and towns around the country. (ANSA).