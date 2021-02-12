Venerdì 12 Febbraio 2021 | 17:20

ROME
Ban on travel between regions extended to Feb 25

ROME
Volunteers who died transporting animals to be remembered

ROME
COVID: Almost 1 in 5 of new cases are British variant

ROME
COVID: national Rt number up to 0.95 - ISS

ROME
COVID: British variant accounts for 1 in 5 of new cases

ROME
Another homeless person dies in Turin

ROME
IRPEF income tax 'made by Frankenstein' - Confindustria

ROME
Ban on travel between regions to be extended

ROME
Draghi: Let's put rows aside, work together says Salvini

ROME
Days of decisions for Draghi after landing M5S backing

ROME
Writer Manfredi and wife found unconscious at home

Serie C
Bari calcio, l'impegno di De Laurentiis: «Serviva aria nuova»

Potenzamaltempo
Tito, domani tutte le scuole chiuse in previsione dell'arrivo della neve

Tarantosiderurgico
Taranto ex Ilva, integrazione salario per 1700 lavoratori: prefetto scrive al Mise

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, sorpreso con mezzo chilo di cocaina: 24enne arrestato

BariQuesta mattina
Bari, sindaco Decaro riceve visita Monsignor Satriano

Materanel Materano
Scanzano Jonico, nasconde la droga nel detersivo per la lavatrice: arrestato

BatIl caso
Canosa, tamponi con esito incerto: decine di cittadini richiamati per ripetere il test nel «drive trough»

BrindisiGiustizia
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: pm ricorre a Riesame contro arresti negati

LecceIl caso
Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

ROME

Volunteers who died transporting animals to be remembered

Nationwide memorials for Elisabetta Barbieri, Federico Tonin

ROME, FEB 12 - Memorials will be held throughout Italy Saturday for two animal rights workers who died in a deadly pile up on Italy's North-South A14 highway in the early hours February 7. Elisabetta Barbieri (62) and Federico Tonin (46), volunteers for Italy's National Animal Protection Agency (ENPA), were transporting 50 dogs and 10 cats to adoptive homes in northern Italy when the accident occurred. Many of the dogs and cats were thrown out or ran from the van onto the highway when two 18-wheeler trucks struck volunteers' trailer. All of the animals were later rescued, with the exception of a German Shephard puppy who died on impact. "This accident is a tragedy that would never have happened in a civilized country. Not only because in a civilized country there are no stray dogs, but in Italy, there is the need for increasingly frequent transfers from South to North. A testimony of a country whose animal welfare is split in two... due to negligence, incapacity and (often) corruption," writes Ermanno Giudici from ENPA. Tonin was undertaking his first cross-country transport, while Barbieri was an experienced volunteer, rescuing and transporting animals for over 20 years. Commemorations will be held in Busto Arsizio's piazza Santa Maria and on the grounds near Bari's San Nicola stadium Saturday, February 13, at 5 pm, as well as in other cities and towns around the country. (ANSA).

