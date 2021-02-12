COVID: national Rt number up to 0.95 - ISS

ROME, FEB 12 - Italy's nationwide COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has risen to 0.95, according to a draft of the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report by the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). That is up from an Rt of 0.84 in last week's report. It said seven regions/autonomous provinces had an Rt of over 1. It said the risk of contagion was high in Umbria and the autonomous province of Bolzano. It said that the risk was moderate in 10 regions/autonomous provinces, down from 11 last week, and nine were low risk. Only two regions, Sardinia and Valle d'Aosta, had an incidence of under 50 cases per 100,000 residents. (ANSA).