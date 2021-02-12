Venerdì 12 Febbraio 2021 | 15:37

ROME
COVID: national Rt number up to 0.95 - ISS

ROME
COVID: British variant accounts for 1 in 5 of new cases

ROME
Another homeless person dies in Turin

ROME
IRPEF income tax 'made by Frankenstein' - Confindustria

ROME
Ban on travel between regions to be extended

ROME
Draghi: Let's put rows aside, work together says Salvini

ROME
Days of decisions for Draghi after landing M5S backing

ROME
Writer Manfredi and wife found unconscious at home

ROME
COVID: 15,146 new cases, 391 more victims

ROME
Rugby: Canna, Lovotti return against England

PERUGIA
Political world united on epochal emergency - Bassetti

ROME

COVID: British variant accounts for 1 in 5 of new cases

Estimate based on tests done on Feb 3 and 4

COVID: British variant accounts for 1 in 5 of new cases

ROME, FEB 12 - The new, more contagious British variant of COVID-19 currently accounts for around one in five of the new cases of the coronavirus in Italy, according to a survey by the regional governments. The survey is based on the results of tests done on February 3 and 4 and that were sent to the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). (ANSA).

