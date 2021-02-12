COVID: British variant accounts for 1 in 5 of new cases

COVID: national Rt number up to 0.95 - ISS
ROME
12 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 12 - The new, more contagious British variant of COVID-19 currently accounts for around one in five of the new cases of the coronavirus in Italy, according to a survey by the regional governments. The survey is based on the results of tests done on February 3 and 4 and that were sent to the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). (ANSA).
