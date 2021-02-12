IRPEF income tax 'made by Frankenstein' - Confindustria

COVID: national Rt number up to 0.95 - ISS
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia in zona gialla, ma ricoveri oltre tetto 40% e Intensive al limite (29%).
In salita contagi (1.248) e 33 morti. «Miracolo» guariti: 4mila in un giorno
Puglia, prenotazioni vaccini: è falsa partenza, sito ko, Cup intasato e farmacie a singhiozzo. Regione: «Boom di richieste: oltre 22mila»
ROME
12 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 12 - Italian industrial business association Confindustria called for reform of Italy's IRPEF income tax during a Lower House session on Friday, saying that the regime at the moment seems the result of "the scalpels of Dr.Frankenstein". It said IRPEF should be overhauled, easing the burden on medium-level earners, saying that, at the moment, the system acts as a disincentive to work and production. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su