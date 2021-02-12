IRPEF income tax 'made by Frankenstein' - Confindustria

ROME, FEB 12 - Italian industrial business association Confindustria called for reform of Italy's IRPEF income tax during a Lower House session on Friday, saying that the regime at the moment seems the result of "the scalpels of Dr.Frankenstein". It said IRPEF should be overhauled, easing the burden on medium-level earners, saying that, at the moment, the system acts as a disincentive to work and production. (ANSA).