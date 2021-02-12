Ban on travel between regions to be extended

ROME, FEB 12 - Outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet is meeting on Friday to extend a ban on travel between Italy's regions as part of the measures to prevent COVID-19 contagion. The ban, which was set to expire on February 15, is expected to be extended until March 5. The governors of Italy's regions had called for the measure to be extended on Thursday. The ban does not apply to travel for work or health reasons or other situations of necessity. (ANSA).