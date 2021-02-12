Venerdì 12 Febbraio 2021 | 13:48

ROME
Ban on travel between regions to be extended

ROME
Draghi: Let's put rows aside, work together says Salvini

ROME
Days of decisions for Draghi after landing M5S backing

ROME
Writer Manfredi and wife found unconscious at home

ROME
COVID: 15,146 new cases, 391 more victims

ROME
Rugby: Canna, Lovotti return against England

PERUGIA
Political world united on epochal emergency - Bassetti

ROME
Soccer: American businessman Platek takes over Spezia (2)

MILAN
COVID: British strain found in school near Milan

ROME
Giving kids dad's name patriarchal, must change says court

ROME
Soccer: American businessman Platek takes over Spezia

Serie C
Bari calcio, l'impegno di De Laurentiis: «Serviva aria nuova»

Foggianel foggiano
Cagnano Varano, frode e finanziamenti illeciti: sequestrati beni per 125mila euro a pluripregiudicato

PotenzaL'operazione
Potenza, durante il lockdown vendevano l'eroina a un prezzo più alto: 3 arresti

BariDalla Gdf
Bari, faceva l'usuraio e aveva il reddito di cittadinanza: arrestato 40enne

Materanel Materano
Scanzano Jonico, nasconde la droga nel detersivo per la lavatrice: arrestato

BatIl caso
Canosa, tamponi con esito incerto: decine di cittadini richiamati per ripetere il test nel «drive trough»

Tarantole indagini
Taranto, sparatoria in via Masaccio: arrestato 53enne per tentato duplice omicidio

BrindisiGiustizia
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: pm ricorre a Riesame contro arresti negati

LecceIl caso
Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

Draghi: Let's put rows aside, work together says Salvini

COVID-19 is like a war says League leader

Draghi: Let's put rows aside, work together says Salvini

(See relation story on political crisis) ROME, FEB 12 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that he was ready to put aside differences with his political opponents to make a government led by Premier-designate Mario Draghi a success in a time of national emergency. "We will remember COVID for decades. It is one of those periods, like a war, that leave a mark," Salvini told Mediaset television. "You have to forget ideologies and rows. It is the time to work together to reconstruct the country, putting aside likes and dislikes, (whether we are) nationalists or pro-Europe". The League leader said he was in synch with Draghi "on concrete issue and the real urgent needs of Italy". On the other hand, Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, said Friday that the right-wing group would assess the cabinet Draghi chooses and the government's programme before deciding what to do in confidence votes in parliament. Unlike the League and the other member of the centre-right alliance, ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party, FdI has said it will not back Draghi's executive. It remains to be seen whether FdI abstains in the confidence votes or votes against. (ANSA).

