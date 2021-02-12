Days of decisions for Draghi after landing M5S backing

ROME, FEB 12 - Premier-designate Mario Draghi is making the final decisions on his team after an online vote of members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) gave their support to an executive led by him. The former president of the European Central Bank now has the backing of all the parties in parliament, except for the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) group. Draghi may report back to President Sergio Mattarella to tell him he has dropped his "reservation" about accepting the premier mandate and hand him a list of proposed ministers later on Friday. The government could then be sworn in on Saturday or early next week. It would then face confidence votes in parliament. Mattarella gave Draghi a mandate to form a government last week after outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive collapsed. Mattarella called on all the parties in parliament to get behind a government led by a non-political figure to avoid having to have snap elections in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Italy holding the presidency of the G20 this year and co-chairing the COP-26 UN Climate Summit with the UK. Italy must also finalize its plan on how to use over 200 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans it is set to get from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. The members of the M5S, the biggest group in parliament, voted to back the government by a majority of around 60% to 40%. Their support means no one party will be able to bring down Draghi's government on its own. The issue caused turmoil for the anti-establishment movement, which by its nature hostile to the idea of a government led by a non-politician technocrat. M5S founder Beppe Grillo held up the vote of members until Draghi agreed to have a Green 'Super-Minister' in charge of orchestrating the ecological transformation of the economy in his new cabinet. Alessandro Di Battista, one of the movement's most charismatic figures, announced be was leaving after the result of the vote was announced. There is speculation the group could split. (ANSA).