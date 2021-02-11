Writer Manfredi and wife found unconscious at home

ROME, FEB 11 - Writer and historian Valerio Massimo Manfredi and his wife were found unconscious in their Roman flat on Thursday and were rushed to hospital in serious condition, the suspected victims of carbon monoxide poisoning. Their daughter called emergency services after finding them. Manfredi, 77, is a historian, writer, essayist, archaeologist and journalist, as well as TV host. His novel The Last Legion was the basis for the movie of the same title, released in 2007 and starring Colin Firth, Ben Kingsley and others; and his Alexander Trilogy has been bought by Universal Pictures for yet another cinematic rendition of the story of Alexander the Great. (ANSA).