ROME
COVID: 15,146 new cases, 391 more victims

ROME
Rugby: Canna, Lovotti return against England

PERUGIA
Political world united on epochal emergency - Bassetti

ROME
Soccer: American businessman Platek takes over Spezia (2)

MILAN
COVID: British strain found in school near Milan

ROME
Giving kids dad's name patriarchal, must change says court

ROME
Soccer: American businessman Platek takes over Spezia

ROME
Snowboard: Moioli gets silver at worlds

BRUSSELS
COVID: Umbria, Trento and Bolzano dark red in new EU map

ROME
Italian borrowing costs hit new record low

ROME
COVID: Extend ban on travel between regions say governors

Serie C
Bari calcio, l'impegno di De Laurentiis: «Serviva aria nuova»

FoggiaLa curiosità
A Biccari si vendono case a 1 euro: Cnn ne parla e il sindaco riceve 20mila richieste

MateraL'emergenza
Policoro, focolaio Covid tra gli studenti: chiuse tutte le scuole sino al 27 febbraio

PotenzaFinanziamento
Basilicata, Fondi Fesr e Fsc per 2,1 mln per ripristino piena funzionalità Canna del Sinni

BariIl personaggio
Ecco mago Domin, il «Silvan di Rutigliano» che piace al pubblico di Italia's Got Talent

BatIl caso
Canosa, tamponi con esito incerto: decine di cittadini richiamati per ripetere il test nel «drive trough»

Tarantole indagini
Taranto, sparatoria in via Masaccio: arrestato 53enne per tentato duplice omicidio

BrindisiGiustizia
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: pm ricorre a Riesame contro arresti negati

LecceIl caso
Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

ROME

Rugby: Canna, Lovotti return against England

Smith asks for high-level performance at Twickenham

ROME, FEB 11 - Carlo Canna and Andrea Lovotti make their return to the Italy squad facing England at Twickenham Saturday after their opening 50-20 defeat to France in Rome. Canna is back at inside centre and Lovotti tight-head prop. The rest of the squad has been confirmed. Coach Franco Smith said "we are going to face one of the best teams in the world in an iconic stadium like Twickenham. "That's why we worked hard this week, with further specifics on some factors with the aim of putting in a high-level performance on Saturday." World vice champions England are still tipped to take the Six Nations trophy despite an upset home loss to a Scotland side that turned back the clock to notch its first win at Twickenham in 38 years. Coach Eddie Jones is bringing in George Ford at fly half with captain Owen Farrell moving out to centre. "I've chosen those I think are the best, we absolutely want to win, and win well," said the Australian coach ahead of the clash with Italy, who are seeking their first tournament victory since 2015. Here is the England starting line-up: 15 Daly, 14 Watson, 13 Slade, 12 Farrell, 11 May, 10 Ford, 9 Youngs, 8 B. Vunipola, 7 Curry, 6 Lawes, 5 Hill, 4 Itoje, 3 Sinckler, 2 Cowan-Dickie, 1 M. Vunipola. (ANSA).

