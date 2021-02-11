Rugby: Canna, Lovotti return against England

ROME, FEB 11 - Carlo Canna and Andrea Lovotti make their return to the Italy squad facing England at Twickenham Saturday after their opening 50-20 defeat to France in Rome. Canna is back at inside centre and Lovotti tight-head prop. The rest of the squad has been confirmed. Coach Franco Smith said "we are going to face one of the best teams in the world in an iconic stadium like Twickenham. "That's why we worked hard this week, with further specifics on some factors with the aim of putting in a high-level performance on Saturday." World vice champions England are still tipped to take the Six Nations trophy despite an upset home loss to a Scotland side that turned back the clock to notch its first win at Twickenham in 38 years. Coach Eddie Jones is bringing in George Ford at fly half with captain Owen Farrell moving out to centre. "I've chosen those I think are the best, we absolutely want to win, and win well," said the Australian coach ahead of the clash with Italy, who are seeking their first tournament victory since 2015. Here is the England starting line-up: 15 Daly, 14 Watson, 13 Slade, 12 Farrell, 11 May, 10 Ford, 9 Youngs, 8 B. Vunipola, 7 Curry, 6 Lawes, 5 Hill, 4 Itoje, 3 Sinckler, 2 Cowan-Dickie, 1 M. Vunipola. (ANSA).