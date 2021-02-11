COVID: 15,146 new cases, 391 more victims

ROME, FEB 11 - There have been 15,146 new COVID-19 cases, and 391 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 12,956 new cases, and 336 more victims, on Wednesday. There have been 292,533 fresh tests, with the positivity rate rising from 4.1% Wednesday to 5.1% Thursday, the ministry said. The currently positive are 405,019 (-5,092 over Wednesday), while the recovered and discharged are 2,185,655 (+19,838). Intensive care cases have fallen by two, and admissions by 338. The overall death toll is now 92,729. (ANSA).