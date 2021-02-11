Giovedì 11 Febbraio 2021 | 18:28

ROME
COVID: 15,146 new cases, 391 more victims

COVID: 15,146 new cases, 391 more victims

 
ROME
Rugby: Canna, Lovotti return against England

Rugby: Canna, Lovotti return against England

 
PERUGIA
Political world united on epochal emergency - Bassetti

Political world united on epochal emergency - Bassetti

 
ROME
Soccer: American businessman Platek takes over Spezia (2)

Soccer: American businessman Platek takes over Spezia (2)

 
MILAN
COVID: British strain found in school near Milan

COVID: British strain found in school near Milan

 
ROME
Giving kids dad's name patriarchal, must change says court

Giving kids dad's name patriarchal, must change says court

 
ROME
Soccer: American businessman Platek takes over Spezia

Soccer: American businessman Platek takes over Spezia

 
ROME
Snowboard: Moioli gets silver at worlds

Snowboard: Moioli gets silver at worlds

 
BRUSSELS
COVID: Umbria, Trento and Bolzano dark red in new EU map

COVID: Umbria, Trento and Bolzano dark red in new EU map

 
ROME
Italian borrowing costs hit new record low

Italian borrowing costs hit new record low

 
ROME
COVID: Extend ban on travel between regions say governors

COVID: Extend ban on travel between regions say governors

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, l'impegno di De Laurentiis: «Serviva aria nuova»

Bari calcio, l'impegno di De Laurentiis: «Serviva aria nuova»

 

FoggiaLa curiosità
A Biccari si vendono case a 1 euro: Cnn ne parla e il sindaco riceve 20mila richieste

A Biccari si vendono case a 1 euro: Cnn ne parla e il sindaco riceve 20mila richieste

 
MateraL'emergenza
Policoro, focolaio Covid tra gli studenti: chiuse tutte le scuole sino al 27 febbraio

Policoro, focolaio Covid tra gli studenti: chiuse tutte le scuole sino al 27 febbraio

 
PotenzaFinanziamento
Basilicata, Fondi Fesr e Fsc per 2,1 mln per ripristino piena funzionalità Canna del Sinni

Basilicata, al via interventi per il pieno ripristino della Canna del Sinni: stanziati 2,1 mln

 
BariIl personaggio
Ecco mago Domin, il «Silvan di Rutigliano» che piace al pubblico di Italia's Got Talent

Ecco mago Domin, il «Silvan di Rutigliano» che piace al pubblico di Italia's Got Talent

 
BatIl caso
Canosa, tamponi con esito incerto: decine di cittadini richiamati per ripetere il test nel «drive trough»

Canosa, tamponi con esito incerto: decine di cittadini richiamati per ripetere il test nel «drive trough»

 
Tarantole indagini
Taranto, sparatoria in via Masaccio: arrestato 53enne per tentato duplice omicidio

Taranto, sparatoria in via Masaccio: arrestato 53enne per tentato duplice omicidio

 
BrindisiGiustizia
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: pm ricorre a Riesame contro arresti negati

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: pm ricorre a Riesame contro arresti negati

 
LecceIl caso
Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

 

ROME

Soccer: American businessman Platek takes over Spezia (2)

Serie A club bought from Gabriele Volpi

Soccer: American businessman Platek takes over Spezia (2)

ROME, FEB 11 - Spezia said Thursday that the family of American finance businessman Robert Platek have bought the Serie A club from the holding company of Gabriele Volpi. The Platek family includes brothers Robert and Philip Platek; Robert's wife, Laurie Platek; and Robert's children, Amanda, Caroline, and Robert Jr. "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Spezia Calcio. Serie A football is in an elite class of its own, and it has been our long-held ambition to find the right opportunity to partner with a special club in Italy," the New York-based family said in a statement. "From the time of our initial conversations, we have been extremely aligned with the mission, ethos, and ethic of Spezia Calcio. "The club embodies the hard-work and humility espoused by the people of the surrounding area - values shared by our family. "We are humbled by this opportunity to become stewards of the club. "As a family, we are proud to play a small role in helping the team to grow, achieve further success and make the fans proud". Spezia won promotion to the top flight for the first time ever last season and they are currently 16th in the standings. Longtime owner Volpi said he and his family were happy the Pateks could "further improve the club's mission" and said "we gave the club and the city all the support we could". (ANSA).

