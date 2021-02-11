Political world united on epochal emergency - Bassetti

PERUGIA, FEB 11 - Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, archbishop of Perugia and president of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), said in a message on World day of the Sick Thursday that "now is not the time for polemics and divisions: the world of politics, too, is called to find unity in addressing the epochal emergency (of COVID-19)". He added: "It is to the world of healthcare that we look with admiration and trepidation". Ex European central banker Mario Draghi is expected to head a national unity government to lead Italy out of a COVID epidemic that has brought on its worst recession since WWII. (ANSA).