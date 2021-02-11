Political world united on epochal emergency - Bassetti

COVID: 15,146 new cases, 391 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia torna zona gialla dall'11, ma dopo l'errore sui dati di Intensive e positivi è bufera sull'assessore Lopalco
Puglia, si «moltiplicano» i guariti: 5mila in 48 ore. Altri 1.063 casi e 25 morti. Su i ricoveri (+75).
Zona gialla, pubblicato il decreto
Puglia in zona gialla, ma ricoveri oltre tetto 40% e Intensive al limite (29%).
In salita contagi (1.248) e 33 morti. «Miracolo» guariti: 4mila in un giorno
PERUGIA
11 Febbraio 2021
PERUGIA, FEB 11 - Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, archbishop of Perugia and president of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), said in a message on World day of the Sick Thursday that "now is not the time for polemics and divisions: the world of politics, too, is called to find unity in addressing the epochal emergency (of COVID-19)". He added: "It is to the world of healthcare that we look with admiration and trepidation". Ex European central banker Mario Draghi is expected to head a national unity government to lead Italy out of a COVID epidemic that has brought on its worst recession since WWII. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su