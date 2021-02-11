Soccer: American businessman Platek takes over Spezia

ROME, FEB 11 - Spezia said Thursday that the family of American finance businessman Robert Platek have bought the Serie A club from the holding company of Gabriele Volpi. The Platek family includes brothers Robert and Philip Platek; Robert's wife, Laurie Platek; and Robert's children, Amanda, Caroline, and Robert Jr. "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Spezia Calcio. Serie A football is in an elite class of its own, and it has been our long-held ambition to find the right opportunity to partner with a special club in Italy," the New York-based family said in a statement. "From the time of our initial conversations, we have been extremely aligned with the mission, ethos, and ethic of Spezia Calcio. "The club embodies the hard-work and humility espoused by the people of the surrounding area - values shared by our family. "We are humbled by this opportunity to become stewards of the club. "As a family, we are proud to play a small role in helping the team to grow, achieve further success and make the fans proud". Spezia won promotion to the top flight for the first time ever last season and they are currently 16th in the standings. (ANSA).