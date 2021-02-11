Giving kids dad's name patriarchal, must change says court

COVID: 15,146 new cases, 391 more victims
ROME
11 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 11 - Naming children after their fathers is "baggage from a patriarchal conception of the family" and must be changed, Italy's highest court said Thursday in setting itself up to rule on the change. The constitutional principle of gender parity must be respected in the potential change, said the Constitutional Court. The top court made a similar pronouncement in 2006. (ANSA).
