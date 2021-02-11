COVID: Extend ban on travel between regions say governors

ROME, FEB 11 - Italy's regions will ask central government to extend a COVID-19-linked ban on travel between regions, Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini, the president of the conference of regions, said on Thursday. He added that the regions will ask for a meeting with the new government to discuss a package of measures regarding the pandemic and to evaluate whether it is possible to reopen some activities that are currently closed. Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca, meanwhile, has called for extraordinary measures to prevent big crowds of people gathering this weekend. Next weekend is carnival weekend and Sunday is Valentine's Day too. De Luca said there was a risk of an "explosion of contagion". (ANSA).