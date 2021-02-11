Ship owner, officers arrested in trawler collision deaths

ROME, FEB 11 - The owner and two officers from an Italian oil tanker were arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter in a suspected collision with a trawler last May that led to the drowning deaths of three trawlermen. The owner, captain and third officer of the Vulcanello were arrested after an inspection of the hull found marks of a collision, believed to have been with the Nuova Iside trawler that sank off northwestern Sicily on May 12, 2020. The captain and third officer are charged with causing a shipwreck and manslaughter while the owner has been charged with legal fraud and aiding and abetting. The captain was named as Gioacchino Costaiola, and the third officer Giuseppe Caratozzolo. The owner, who was placed under house arrest, is Raffaele Bruno. The victims were Vito Lo Iacono, the trawler's captain, his father Matteo, and his cousin Giuseppe. The trio's wives said Thursday "in our hearts we knew that something strange happened that night. Our husbands were experienced seamen and woudl never have put themselves in harm's way. What has now happened confirms what we thought. Now we are trusting in the work of the judiciary because we want full justice. Our loved ones will never come back but those who did wrong must pay". (ANSA).