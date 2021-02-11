Giovedì 11 Febbraio 2021 | 16:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Snowboard: Moioli gets silver at worlds

Snowboard: Moioli gets silver at worlds

 
BRUSSELS
COVID: Umbria, Trento and Bolzano dark red in new EU map

COVID: Umbria, Trento and Bolzano dark red in new EU map

 
ROME
Italian borrowing costs hit new record low

Italian borrowing costs hit new record low

 
ROME
COVID: Extend ban on travel between regions say governors

COVID: Extend ban on travel between regions say governors

 
ROME
Ship owner, officers arrested in trawler collision deaths

Ship owner, officers arrested in trawler collision deaths

 
ROME
John Elkann sees flying cars coming this decade

John Elkann sees flying cars coming this decade

 
ROME
Muti ask Draghi to restore Italy's dignity via culture

Muti ask Draghi to restore Italy's dignity via culture

 
GENOA
Gays dangerous like addicts says La Spezia COVID jab form

Gays dangerous like addicts says La Spezia COVID jab form

 
ROME
Berlusconi bruises side in fall

Berlusconi bruises side in fall

 
BRUSSELS
Full confidence in Draghi's ability says Gentiloni

Full confidence in Draghi's ability says Gentiloni

 
ROME
Orange weather alert in Calabria and Lazio

Orange weather alert in Calabria and Lazio

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, l'impegno di De Laurentiis: «Serviva aria nuova»

Bari calcio, l'impegno di De Laurentiis: «Serviva aria nuova»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLe foto
Bari, primo giorno di zona gialla: si torna alla «normalità» in bar e ristoranti

Bari, primo giorno di zona gialla: si torna alla «normalità» in bar e ristoranti

 
PhotoNewsGiornata Mondiale del Malato
Potenza, mons. Ligorio al San Carlo tra i malati Covid nel reparto di Malattie Infettive

Potenza, mons. Ligorio al San Carlo tra i malati Covid nel reparto di Malattie Infettive

 
BatIl caso
Canosa, tamponi con esito incerto: decine di cittadini richiamati per ripetere il test nel «drive trough»

Canosa, tamponi con esito incerto: decine di cittadini richiamati per ripetere il test nel «drive trough»

 
Foggiale ripercussioni
Foggia, tangenti al Comune: «Tutelerò la mia immagine»

Foggia, tangenti al Comune, sindaco: «Tutelerò la mia immagine»

 
Tarantole indagini
Taranto, sparatoria in via Masaccio: arrestato 53enne per tentato duplice omicidio

Taranto, sparatoria in via Masaccio: arrestato 53enne per tentato duplice omicidio

 
MateraControlli dei CC
Pisticci, abbandonano in campagna cumuli di rifiuti plastici e vegetali: due persone denunciate

Pisticci, abbandonano in campagna cumuli di rifiuti plastici e vegetali: due persone denunciate

 
BrindisiGiustizia
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: pm ricorre a Riesame contro arresti negati

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: pm ricorre a Riesame contro arresti negati

 
LecceIl caso
Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, dietrofront: si torna in zona gialla dall'11. Ma sull'errore dei dati bufera su Lopalco

Puglia torna zona gialla dall'11, ma dopo l'errore sui dati di Intensive e positivi è bufera sull'assessore Lopalco

Puglia, il giallo dei dati e la «moltiplicazione» dei guariti: 5mila in 2 giorni. Oggi 1.063 casi e 25 morti

Puglia, si «moltiplicano» i guariti: 5mila in 48 ore. Altri 1.063 casi e 25 morti. Su i ricoveri (+75).
Zona gialla, pubblicato il decreto

Vaccini Coronavirus, da domani prenotazione per gli over 80 in farmacie Puglia

Vaccini Coronavirus, da domani prenotazione per gli over 80 in farmacie Puglia

Bari, con divieti Covid vigili in bar senza mascherina bevono il caffè

Bari, nonostante i divieti caffè al banco per i vigili senza mascherina

Costiera Amalfitana, frana tra Salerno e Vietri sul Mare VIDEO

Costiera Amalfitana, frana tra Salerno e Vietri sul Mare VIDEO

ROME

John Elkann sees flying cars coming this decade

Stellantis, Ferrari President sees 'leaps forward'

John Elkann sees flying cars coming this decade

ROME, FEB 11 - John Elkann, the president of Stellantis and Ferrari, said Thursday that he can see the arrival of flying cars in the not-too-distant future. "Lots of leaps forward will be seen for our industry in this decade," Elkann said in an interview with the Italian Tech Speak podcast channel. "On the one side there is the environmental challenge and the energy-transition challenge. "On the other there are the applications that the transport world is able to imagine, including, for example, automobiles that fly, something that films of the 20th century imagined arriving much earlier". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it