John Elkann sees flying cars coming this decade

ROME, FEB 11 - John Elkann, the president of Stellantis and Ferrari, said Thursday that he can see the arrival of flying cars in the not-too-distant future. "Lots of leaps forward will be seen for our industry in this decade," Elkann said in an interview with the Italian Tech Speak podcast channel. "On the one side there is the environmental challenge and the energy-transition challenge. "On the other there are the applications that the transport world is able to imagine, including, for example, automobiles that fly, something that films of the 20th century imagined arriving much earlier". (ANSA).