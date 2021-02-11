Muti ask Draghi to restore Italy's dignity via culture

ROME, FEB 11 - Great Italian conductor Riccardo Muti on Thursday appealed to Premier-designate Mario Draghi to make culture a top priority for his upcoming government. "I appeal to Premier-designate Mario Draghi, who I know is an extraordinary person, to restore our country's dignity via culture," Muti said during the presentation of the live-streaming of a production of Così Fan Tutte directed by his daughter Chiara from Turin's Teatro Regio on March 11. "I think it is the right time to change course. "We are a country of culture but too many theatres are closed. "That's why I'm appealing to Draghi". (ANSA).