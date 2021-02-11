Giovedì 11 Febbraio 2021 | 15:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Muti ask Draghi to restore Italy's dignity via culture

Muti ask Draghi to restore Italy's dignity via culture

 
GENOA
Gays dangerous like addicts says La Spezia COVID jab form

Gays dangerous like addicts says La Spezia COVID jab form

 
ROME
Berlusconi bruises side in fall

Berlusconi bruises side in fall

 
BRUSSELS
Full confidence in Draghi's ability says Gentiloni

Full confidence in Draghi's ability says Gentiloni

 
ROME
Orange weather alert in Calabria and Lazio

Orange weather alert in Calabria and Lazio

 
ROME
Italy's GDP to rise 3.4% this year, 3.5% in 2022 - EC

Italy's GDP to rise 3.4% this year, 3.5% in 2022 - EC

 
PIACENZA
Man who died of COVID leaves fortune to care home

Man who died of COVID leaves fortune to care home

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
212 mn seized from 'Ndrangheta-linked businessman

212 mn seized from 'Ndrangheta-linked businessman

 
ROME
Sporting probe opened into Agnelli-Conte row

Sporting probe opened into Agnelli-Conte row

 
PAVIA
2 men arrested in lorry driver's murder

2 men arrested in lorry driver's murder

 
RAVENNA
Ex-husband of slain Faenza woman probed for murder

Ex-husband of slain Faenza woman probed for murder

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, l'impegno di De Laurentiis: «Serviva aria nuova»

Bari calcio, l'impegno di De Laurentiis: «Serviva aria nuova»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24La decisione
Molfetta, dal 22 febbraio vaccini anti Covid a over 80 in stadio atletica

Molfetta, dal 22 febbraio vaccini anti Covid a over 80 in stadio atletica

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, 104 nuovi casi su circa mille test e un altro decesso: cala tasso di positività al 10,5%

Covid in Basilicata, 104 nuovi casi su 988 test e un decesso: cala tasso di positività al 10,5%

 
Foggiale ripercussioni
Foggia, tangenti al Comune: «Tutelerò la mia immagine»

Foggia, tangenti al Comune, sindaco: «Tutelerò la mia immagine»

 
Tarantole indagini
Taranto, sparatoria in via Masaccio: arrestato 53enne per tentato duplice omicidio

Taranto, sparatoria in via Masaccio: arrestato 53enne per tentato duplice omicidio

 
MateraControlli dei CC
Pisticci, abbandonano in campagna cumuli di rifiuti plastici e vegetali: due persone denunciate

Pisticci, abbandonano in campagna cumuli di rifiuti plastici e vegetali: due persone denunciate

 
BrindisiGiustizia
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: pm ricorre a Riesame contro arresti negati

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: pm ricorre a Riesame contro arresti negati

 
LecceIl caso
Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

 
BatNella Bat
San Ferdinando di Puglia, incendiarono auto dirigente comunale: arrestati due 18enni

San Ferdinando di Puglia, incendiarono auto dirigente comunale: arrestati due 18enni

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, dietrofront: si torna in zona gialla dall'11. Ma sull'errore dei dati bufera su Lopalco

Puglia torna zona gialla dall'11, ma dopo l'errore sui dati di Intensive e positivi è bufera sull'assessore Lopalco

Puglia, il giallo dei dati e la «moltiplicazione» dei guariti: 5mila in 2 giorni. Oggi 1.063 casi e 25 morti

Puglia, si «moltiplicano» i guariti: 5mila in 48 ore. Altri 1.063 casi e 25 morti. Su i ricoveri (+75).
Zona gialla, pubblicato il decreto

Vaccini Coronavirus, da domani prenotazione per gli over 80 in farmacie Puglia

Vaccini Coronavirus, da domani prenotazione per gli over 80 in farmacie Puglia

Bari, con divieti Covid vigili in bar senza mascherina bevono il caffè

Bari, nonostante i divieti caffè al banco per i vigili senza mascherina

Costiera Amalfitana, frana tra Salerno e Vietri sul Mare VIDEO

Costiera Amalfitana, frana tra Salerno e Vietri sul Mare VIDEO

ROME

Berlusconi bruises side in fall

Feeling fine after night in clinic says FI

Berlusconi bruises side in fall

ROME, FEB 11 - Three-time ex-premier, media mogul and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party leader Silvio Berlusconi fell and bruised his side in his Roman residence Wednesday evening, FI said Thursday. The 84-year-old billionaire therefore went back to Milan and checked into a clinic overnight from which he was discharged Thursday morning, it said. "He is at home, at work, remote voting at the European Parliament," it said. Berlusconi, who went through what he called the "worst experience of my life" in battling COVID last year, spent three days in a Monaco heart hospital for a series of routine checks last month. The Mediaset and Fininvest chief had an aortic valve replaced in 2016. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it