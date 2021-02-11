Berlusconi bruises side in fall

Muti ask Draghi to restore Italy's dignity via culture
ROME
11 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 11 - Three-time ex-premier, media mogul and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party leader Silvio Berlusconi fell and bruised his side in his Roman residence Wednesday evening, FI said Thursday. The 84-year-old billionaire therefore went back to Milan and checked into a clinic overnight from which he was discharged Thursday morning, it said. "He is at home, at work, remote voting at the European Parliament," it said. Berlusconi, who went through what he called the "worst experience of my life" in battling COVID last year, spent three days in a Monaco heart hospital for a series of routine checks last month. The Mediaset and Fininvest chief had an aortic valve replaced in 2016. (ANSA).
